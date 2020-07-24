Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.27. Mcdonald’s posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $197.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

