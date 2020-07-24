Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to Post $0.60 EPS

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.73. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of LYB opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,664,000 after buying an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,314,000 after buying an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

