Bora Chung Sells 4,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $83.30 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $349,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 128.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

