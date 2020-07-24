Bora Chung Sells 4,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 16th, Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $83.30 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $349,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 128.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Group
Mcdonald’s Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share
Mcdonald’s Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share
Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV to Post $0.60 EPS
Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries NV to Post $0.60 EPS
Bora Chung Sells 4,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Stock
Bora Chung Sells 4,500 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Stock
$0.62 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. This Quarter
$0.62 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. This Quarter
Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report