$0.62 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $195.16 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

