Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $391,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,023,567 shares in the company, valued at $197,257,511.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $65.50 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $974,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

