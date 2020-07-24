Keishi Hotsuki Sells 19,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

