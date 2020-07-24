BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $476,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

