BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

