BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CME Group by 6,150.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,291 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,568,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,196,000 after purchasing an additional 576,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

