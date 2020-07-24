BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 9,074 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.10% of Kraton worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Kraton by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kraton by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of KRA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

