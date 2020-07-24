ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stake Boosted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.2% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.