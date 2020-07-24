MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $7,108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $509.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

