Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,348 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

In related news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

