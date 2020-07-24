2,989,962 Shares in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,989,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.11% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 178,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 872,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

