Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.25.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $102.21 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

