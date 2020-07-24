J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,976,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.