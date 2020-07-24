Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $197.80 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.