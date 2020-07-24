288,000 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of CVR Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CVR Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

