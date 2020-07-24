Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 142,366 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,366 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

