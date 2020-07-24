210,478 Shares in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 210,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 322,225 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.06 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 50,750 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,345,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,868. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

