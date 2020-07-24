Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 47,822 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 550.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 218,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,613,000 after purchasing an additional 424,138 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

