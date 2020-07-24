Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.04 Million Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mantech International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

