Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,958 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of Pretium Resources worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at $92,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 95.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.59. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

