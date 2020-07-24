Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,502,764.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.87 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

