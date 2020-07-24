Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Polaris Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $52,602,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 81.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 1,908.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,307 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $96.07 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.