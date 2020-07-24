Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.19 Million in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of PJT Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

