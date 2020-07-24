Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,627,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MUFG opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

