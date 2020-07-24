Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $6,176,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 615.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Shares of WCN opened at $100.41 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.