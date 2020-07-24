Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFS opened at $30.83 on Friday. Saul Centers Inc has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

