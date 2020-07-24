Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 525,520 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 85.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 411,128 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 293.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.79 on Friday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.04.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

