Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $107.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

