Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NYSE HIW opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

