Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,724,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,533,000 after purchasing an additional 761,358 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 110,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

NYSE HST opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

