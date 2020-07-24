Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 187,239 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.