Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

