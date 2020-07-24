Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

