On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,003 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.32% of On Deck Capital worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONDK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

