Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stake Trimmed by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,804 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 677,212 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 575,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of GTN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

