Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,820 HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

