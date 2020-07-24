Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,352 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 275,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 432,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

