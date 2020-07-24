Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 120.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

