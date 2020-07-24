Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.