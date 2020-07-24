Brokerages Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Announce -$4.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post earnings per share of ($4.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.46) and the lowest is ($5.84). Dillard’s posted earnings per share of ($1.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of ($10.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.92) to ($8.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

