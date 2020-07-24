Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $102.80

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and traded as low as $99.72. Harworth Group shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 91,110 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $346.43 million and a PE ratio of 13.61.

In other news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £99,750 ($122,754.12). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16), for a total value of £13,538.82 ($16,661.11).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

