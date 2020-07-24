Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.46. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

