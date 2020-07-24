$600.91 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $600.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $761.00 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

FANG stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

