Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $7.50

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE PK opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

