Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.59). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.63% and a negative return on equity of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 446,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 427,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

