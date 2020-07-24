CIBC Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $29.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Hydro One from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

