Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Green Thumb Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

GTBIF opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

